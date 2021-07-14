Joachim Sauer, Husband of Angela Merkel, Is Impressive in His Own Right

And that search probably wouldn’t please Sauer, who seems to avoid the spotlight whenever possible. Here’s more information on the 72-year-old and his life so far.

Who is Joachim Sauer?

Sauer is a professor of physical and theoretical chemistry at the Institute for Quantum Chemistry at Humboldt University in Berlin, according to his Royal Society bio. He’s also a member of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. He has published 395 research papers and given 499 invited lectures, and has received the Liebig Medal from the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker and the Francis Gault Award from the European Federation of Catalysis Societies.

In Germany, Sauer has developed a reputation for being stony-faced and reclusive, famously skipping Merkel’s 2005 inauguration and watching the event on TV from his chemistry lab. He doesn’t give interviews to the press, and he often lets Merkel attend functions solo. And it probably doesn’t help that his last name translates to “sour” or “grumpy” in German, reports The Washington Post.

