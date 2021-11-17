How Political Activist Reverend Jesse Jackson Made His Millions

Jackson still makes himself and his comments available to his community. In 2019, he stated that Joe Biden is "always on the wrong side of history" in response to Bide's past claims on busing—although Jackson went on to state that he thinks Biden has changed in recent years. Jackson was also present during the trial against Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan for the murder of 25-year-old unarmed Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was out jogging, got chased by the men, and was murdered.