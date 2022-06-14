‘Halftime’ Documents Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Controversial Super Bowl Pairing
In February 2020, Jennifer Lopez seemed happy to share the stage with Shakira for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Both pop stars performed medleys of their hit songs. But Halftime, the documentary that started streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14, shows that Lopez had doubts about the co-headlining act. In fact, she even said it was “the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.”
J.Lo’s issue wasn’t that she was teaming up with Shakira but that the organizers wanted them both. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” Benny Medina, Lopez’s manager, tells her in the doc, per Us Weekly.
Halftime also shows Lopez talking through the matter with Shakira. “If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f—king done,” she says.
Here’s more about both singers…
Jennifer Lopez has reportedly amassed a $400 million net worth through her pop career, acting roles, and other pursuits.
A singer, a dancer, and an actor, Lopez is a triple threat. She got her start dancing as a Fly Girl on the Fox sketch comedy In Living Color. After smaller acting roles, she landed the starring part of late Tejano recording artist Selena Quintanilla Pérez in the 1997 biopic film Selena. And her music career kicked off with her 1999 debut album, On the 6, featuring the hits “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.”
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopez has a net worth of $400 million.
Jennifer Lopez
Pop star, actress, dancer, and TV producer
Net worth: $400 million (reported)
Jennifer Lopez is the American singer behind pop hits like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Waiting for Tonight,” the star of movies like Hustlers and Marry Me, and a producer of the TV shows The Fosters and Good Trouble.
Birthdate: July 24, 1969
Birthplace: Bronx, N.Y.
Fiancé: Ben Affleck
Former spouses: Ojani Noa (m. 1997, div. 1998), Cris Judd (m. 2001, div. 2003), Marc Anthony (m. 2004, div. 2014)
Children: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel (b. 2008)
Shakira, the highest-selling Colombian artist of all time, has an estimated net worth of $300 million.
With estimated sales of more than 70 million albums worldwide, Shakira is the highest-selling Colombian artist of all time, according to Biography. She has won three Grammy Awards, including two trophies for Best Latin Pop Album and one for Best Rating Rock/Alternative Album. She also has many Latin Grammy Awards to her name. In 2006, Shakira became the first female artist to win Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys.
Celebrity Net Worth reports Shakira has a net worth of $300 million.
Shakira
Recording artist
Net worth: $300 million (reported)
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a Colombian singer known for songs like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” and “She Wolf.” She’s also a creator and executive producer of the NBC dance competition Dancing With Myself.
Birthdate: February 2, 1977
Birthplace: Barranquilla, Colombia
Partners: Antonio de la Rúa (2000–2010), Gerard Piqué (2011–2022)
Children: Milan (b. 2013), Sasha (b. 2015)