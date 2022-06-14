‘Halftime’ Documents Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Controversial Super Bowl Pairing

J.Lo’s issue wasn’t that she was teaming up with Shakira but that the organizers wanted them both. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” Benny Medina, Lopez’s manager, tells her in the doc, per Us Weekly.

Halftime also shows Lopez talking through the matter with Shakira. “If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f—king done,” she says.

