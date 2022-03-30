Jeff Koons NFT Will Send Sculptures to Space — Details and How to Buy

Jeff Koons NFT Will Send Sculptures to Space — Details and How to BuyBy Rachel Curry
Mar. 30 2022, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
After teasing the idea in September 2021 of his own NFT collection, Jeff Koons is bringing his next project to life. The legendary artist will release the collection called “Jeff Koons: Moon Phases” through a Web 3.0 platform that he’s partnering with, and the artist will send sculptures to space as part of the mission.
Here’s what to know about the upcoming Jeff Koons NFT launch and how to get your hands on the out-of-this-world collection.
What are "Jeff Koons: Moon Phases" NFTs?
With the help of a partner, Web 3.0 platform Pace Verso, Koons plans to launch a space-themed NFT collection. Each NFT will coincide with a Koons original sculpture, each of which the gallery will eventually launch into space. In a way, this NFT project is the first to represent interstellar property, even if that property is a sculpture sent from Earth.
After the initial NFT minting, Koons will head to pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., where he will launch the sculptures on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17 (America’s last manned trip to the moon, which took place in 1972).
Koons discussed the collection and said, “Space explorations have given us a perspective of our ability to transcend worldly constraints. These ideas are central to my NFT project, which can be understood as a continuation and celebration of humanity’s aspirational accomplishments within and beyond our own planet.”
How much will Jeff Koons NFTs cost?
According to CelebrityNetWorth, with a net worth of $400 million, Koons is one of the wealthiest artists on record. A resident of New York City as well as his hometown of York, Penn., he’s known for sculptures like stainless steel balloon animals and building-sized ballerinas.
Naturally, his NFT collection will likely follow suit in price and exclusivity. However, we’re still waiting on details of what the sculptures will look like and how much the NFTs will go for later this year. A portion of the proceeds from the Jeff Koons NFT sale will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.
How can investors buy Jeff Koons NFTs on Pace Verso?
The NFT platform Pace Verso is a part of Pace Gallery. Pace Verso currently features NFTs from artists like Zhang Huan, whose tokens are going for around $20,000. When the Koons NFT collection drops, blockchain-based collectors will be able to purchase them using cryptocurrency on the Pace Verso platform.
For many, the transition to NFTs makes sense for Koons. Pace president and chief executive Marc Glimcher, whose father Arne Glimcher founded the gallery in 1960, says about Koons’ collection, “This moon-based NFT project, the scale of which aligns with Jeff’s monumental career and impact in the arts, confirms his legacy as one of the world’s greatest creative visionaries.”
The NFT collection “Jeff Koons: Moon Phases” will likely be available around July, with sculpture launches led by lunar landers to come later this year. Just like that, Koons is easing into the next era of art.