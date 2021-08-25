Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau Wanted Workers to Return to the Office a Year Ago

Blau appeared on Squawk Box again on Aug. 17, saying that he thinks New York City is “coming back” and will “be back better than ever.” During the interview, Blau spoke about the city’s commercial real estate market. “While we are today about 23, 25 percent occupied in the offices, that doesn’t mean that you’re 23, 25 percent leased,” he said. “These units are leased to large companies. We do expect them to be back in the office. … I do think with [the Delta variant], it’s going to be pushed back.”