Dave Founder Jason Wilk's Net Worth Should Grow With SPAC Merger

Building successful startup companies seems to come naturally for Jason Wilk , the co-founder and CEO of the banking app Dave.

On June 7, Wilk’s company announced that it will go public through a merger with SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III. The deal gives Dave a $4 billion valuation.

Dave is at least the fourth startup that Wilk has had success with. With that track record, Wilk’s net worth should be pretty high. However, there isn’t much information available on the exact figure.

Jason Wilk has founded four startups.

Wilk has been starting businesses since he was just 25 years old. His first startup was 1DaySports.com, a website that offered flash sales on golf products. He sold the site in 2008 for $100,000 to an undisclosed buyer.

Wilk’s next venture was AllScreen, an online marketplace that allows media outlets to syndicate their digital content through more than 500 publishers.

The AllScreen venture enabled Wilk to attract the interest of Shark Tank billionaire investor Mark Cuban, although it wasn’t easy. In a 2017 interview with CNBC, Wilk said that he sent numerous emails to Cuban until the investor sent him a check for $300,000.

Cuban must have been happy with the return on his investment because he has been an investor in all of Wilk’s business ventures since then.

In 2012, Wilks co-founded WriteyBoard, a company that sells simpler and cheaper whiteboards than what have been traditionally used. Cuban invested $150,000 in the company.

When Wilk cofounded Dave in 2017 as an alternative to traditional banks, Cuban opened his checkbook again. He was one of several investors who contributed a combined total of $3 million to get Dave off the ground.

