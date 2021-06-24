Janice Dyson's Net Worth Should Increase After John McAfee's Death

The recent death of antivirus software pioneer John McAfee could make his wife, former prostitute Janice Dyson, a very rich woman. Although McAfee’s fortune has dwindled to $4 million from its previous peak of $100 million, it will still add to Dyson’s net worth.

McAfee, the founder of the popular security software named after him, was found dead on June 23 in a Spanish jail cell where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face tax-related criminal charges. According to The Wall Street Journal , Spanish authorities said that McAfee’s death is most likely a suicide. The cause of death is still under investigation.

McAfee, 75, and Dyson have been married since 2013. The eccentric millionaire reportedly met Dyson, a prostitute in South Beach, Fla., when he hired her for sex in 2012. Dyson is about 37 years younger than McAfee, and she has three children.

Janice Dyson was involved in the 2017 kidnap attempt of John McAfee.

The couple’s relationship has been rocky from the start. In 2017, McAfee discovered that Dyson was involved in a plot to rob and kidnap him, Newsweek reported. Dyson told Newsweek that she was blackmailed by her former pimp and ordered to drug McAfee’s food and leave the doors unlocked at the couple’s Lexington, Ky. home.

"Even though I was cooperating, I was still trying to suggest to him (McAfee), without telling him, to be careful. [But] I would get in the way. A lot of the attempts that happened in our home, I hindered those from happening, blocked them from happening, because I'm in the house too," she told Newsweek.

McAfee suspected the kidnap plot had something to do with his time living in Belize before he met Dyson. In 2012, Belize authorities named McAfee as a “person of interest” in the murder of his neighbor. The story has been well-publicized and is even featured in a Showtime documentary Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee.

Dyson’s pimp reportedly knew about McAfee’s troubles in Belize and the $2 million contract that was out on his life.

Despite her involvement in the attempted kidnapping, McAfee and Dyson stayed married.

"It's been one plot after another," McAfee told Newsweek. "My wife was in full cooperation with them, but at the same time trying to urge me not to do things that would lead me directly into the trap, without telling me that she was cooperating to collect me…. Janice probably has done more good than harm because while she was cooperating, she at the same time kind of likes me, I guess.”

