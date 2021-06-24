Janice Dyson's Net Worth Should Increase After John McAfee's Death

Janice Dyson's Net Worth Should Increase After John McAfee's DeathBy Danielle Letenyei
Jun. 24 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
The recent death of antivirus software pioneer John McAfee could make his wife, former prostitute Janice Dyson, a very rich woman. Although McAfee’s fortune has dwindled to $4 million from its previous peak of $100 million, it will still add to Dyson’s net worth.
Spanish authorities say John McAfee’s death is a suicide.
McAfee, the founder of the popular security software named after him, was found dead on June 23 in a Spanish jail cell where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face tax-related criminal charges. According to The Wall Street Journal, Spanish authorities said that McAfee’s death is most likely a suicide. The cause of death is still under investigation.
John McAfee met his wife after hiring her for sex.
McAfee, 75, and Dyson have been married since 2013. The eccentric millionaire reportedly met Dyson, a prostitute in South Beach, Fla., when he hired her for sex in 2012. Dyson is about 37 years younger than McAfee, and she has three children.
McAfee “thought I was worthy enough of a second chance,” Dyson told ABC’s 20/20 in 2017.
Janice Dyson was involved in the 2017 kidnap attempt of John McAfee.
The couple’s relationship has been rocky from the start. In 2017, McAfee discovered that Dyson was involved in a plot to rob and kidnap him, Newsweek reported. Dyson told Newsweek that she was blackmailed by her former pimp and ordered to drug McAfee’s food and leave the doors unlocked at the couple’s Lexington, Ky. home.
"Even though I was cooperating, I was still trying to suggest to him (McAfee), without telling him, to be careful. [But] I would get in the way. A lot of the attempts that happened in our home, I hindered those from happening, blocked them from happening, because I'm in the house too," she told Newsweek.
McAfee suspected the kidnap plot had something to do with his time living in Belize before he met Dyson. In 2012, Belize authorities named McAfee as a “person of interest” in the murder of his neighbor. The story has been well-publicized and is even featured in a Showtime documentary Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee.
Dyson’s pimp reportedly knew about McAfee’s troubles in Belize and the $2 million contract that was out on his life.
Despite her involvement in the attempted kidnapping, McAfee and Dyson stayed married.
"It's been one plot after another," McAfee told Newsweek. "My wife was in full cooperation with them, but at the same time trying to urge me not to do things that would lead me directly into the trap, without telling me that she was cooperating to collect me…. Janice probably has done more good than harm because while she was cooperating, she at the same time kind of likes me, I guess.”
Janice Dyson continued to support John McAfee while he was in prison.
Although their relationship has been tumultuous, Dyson seemed to support McAfee as he sat in a Spanish prison after he was arrested in October 2020 for evading taxes back in Tennessee. On the same day of this death, Spain’s National Court approved the extradition of McAfee back to the U.S. to face charges.
“Regardless of whatever John may or may not have done, he has spent most of his retirement fighting not only for his own freedom, but everyone’s freedom, in America and across the world. For your freedom and the right to make your own choices in life. Now more than ever he needs your support, all of your support really, in this battle against injustice,” Dyson wrote on Twitter in October after McAfee was arrested.
Dyson recently tweeted a message wishing McAfee a Happy Father’s Day.
“These eight months John has spent in prison in Spain have been especially hard on his overall health both mentally and physically, as well as financially, but his is undeterred from continuing to speak truth to power. Happy Father’s Day John David. Father of many, loved by few,” Dyson wrote in the tweet.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.