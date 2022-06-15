James Dolan’s Championship Drought Continues as New York Rangers Lose in Playoffs

Amid this long drought, Dolan has clashed with fans on more than one occasion. In 2015, for example, he responded to a critical email sent by a Knicks fan by calling the sender a “sad person” and an “alcoholic maybe,” reports ESPN. And in 2019, after a fan shouted at him at a Knicks game to demand Dolan sell the team, Dolan said he banned that fan from Knicks games for life, according to Sports Illustrated. So, who is this divisive fellow? Read on for more about Dolan’s career so far.