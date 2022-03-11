How Secure Is WhatsApp? App Faces Scrutiny for Its Security Measures

The messaging app has faced some scrutiny for security and privacy issues. In 2019, it was reported that there was a weakness in the messaging service that made it vulnerable to hacking. Hackers were able to install spyware on iPhones and Androids. This was done by calling targets through the app. The company that developed the code for the spyware was NSO Group, which is based in Israel. The code for the spyware could apparently be transmitted even if the target didn't answer the phone.