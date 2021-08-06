Is Tucker Carlson Vaccinated? TV Host’s Hungary Trip Raises Suspicions

Right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson has refused to say whether he’s vaccinated against COVID-19, but he certainly hasn’t held his tongue about COVID-19 vaccines.

“If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives?” he said on air on Apr. 13. “It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there’s no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact? So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that.”