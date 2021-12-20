What's the Saver’s Tax Credit, and Is It Refundable?

To get the saver’s credit, taxpayers must fill out IRS Form 8880 (“Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions”) and include the form with their 2021 tax return. This form will help you calculate the amount of credit you can receive based on the income you reported on Form 1040, 1040-SR, or 1040-NR, and your contributions to your retirement savings plan. Rollover contributions are not included.