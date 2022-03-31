Moon Knight is One of the Wealthiest Characters in the Marvel Universe

Moon Knight is One of the Wealthiest Characters in the Marvel UniverseBy Jennifer Farrington
Mar. 31 2022, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Marc Spector is a fictional character who was thought up by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. Spector first surfaced in a comic, the 1975 issue Werewolf by Night, and his character has since taken on many personalities given he suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). The condition has caused Spector to create multiple personalities for himself including Moon Knight and Jake Lockley.
Here’s a deeper look into Marc Spector’s multiple personalities, particularly Moon Knight.
Before Marc Spector took on the personality of the vigilante Moon Knight, he served in the Marines, though his illness would cause him to zone out. Eventually, Spector would be honorably discharged only to become a mercenary. While performing his mercenary duties, Spector found himself on the brink of death in the desert, alone.
Moments before reaching a point of no return, Spector was confronted by Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the Moon. Khonshu saved his life and transformed him into his right-hand man who would bring revenge upon those deserving of it who traveled through the night. Additionally, Spector was endowed with inhumane strength and talents, depending on the phase of the moon.
Who are Marc Spector’s other personalities–Jake Lockley and Steven Grant?
When Spector isn’t behaving as Moon Knight, who many have compared to Batman (while others refuse to admit there is a resemblance), he takes on other personas. These include Jake Lockley, who is a cab driver, and Steven Grant, a smart multimillionaire.
Both Lockley and Grant work to help Moon Knight fight crime through funding and the gathering of information “at street level,” according to Fandom. Now, although his multiple personas could, at times, help Moon Knight to be the best crime fighter out there, they also “put great mental stress on Spector.”
For instance, Lockley became entangled with a homeless man and a diner owner, who both served as his informants.
Is Marvel's Moon Knight rich?
Many Moon Knight fans who are committed to the comic series question whether Moon Knight is rich. While the topic is certainly up for debate, it appears as though he is pretty well off. Given that one of Spector’s personas is a wealthy financier with a net worth in the millions, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume Moon Knight is rich (though not while he is in the form of a crime fighter).
When does ‘Moon Knight’ come out on Disney+?
The Moon Knight character has been featured in many Marvel Studios comics and was recently brought to life in a six-episode event that debuted first on Disney+. Oscar Isaac is featured in the show and plays the character of “mild-mannered” Steven Grant. Perhaps Marvel Studios decided to tell the story from the perspective of Grant as Marc Spector was slowly phased out by his other personas.
Disney+ released the first season of Moon Knight on March 30, 2022.