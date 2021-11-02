Direct Express Is the Easiest Way to Receive Social Security Benefits

To sign up for Direct Express, the beneficiary must first indicate that they would like to receive their benefits via direct deposit. From there, the user can decide if they want to use the Direct Express prepaid card or have the funds deposited into their personal bank account.

Use your Direct Express® card to buy gas. To reduce your risk of overdrawing your card, only buy by paying the cashier . If you try to use your card to pay for your gas at the pump, you will be directed to see the attendant. pic.twitter.com/1BqPnTk51r

Unlike a traditional direct deposit, you don’t actually need a bank account to receive a Direct Express card; instead, the money is deposited directly at midnight on the scheduled day of your payment. Note that the financial service provider for the Direct express Card is Comerica Bank.

The card is secured by a personal ID number that protects your account and the money is FDIC insured. If your card is ever lost or stolen, it can be replaced.