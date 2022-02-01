How to Shape Your Retirement and Contribute to a 403(b)

According to the IRS, for 2022, the maximum combined contribution from the employer and employee is either $61,000 or the employee’s includible compensation for his or her most recent year of service, depending on which is lesser. In 2021, the maximum was $58,000, preceded by $57,000 for 2020. Yearly contribution limits are subject to increases for annual costs of living. The employee will only pay taxes on the contributions when money is withdrawn. However, withdrawals that are made before the person reaches 59.5 years old are subject to a penalty of 10 percent along with general taxes on the withdrawn money.