How Much Is the 6666 Ranch Worth? Properties Sold for Over $300M

How Much Is the 6666 Ranch Worth? Properties Sold for Over $300MBy Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 8 2021, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
The historic 6666 Ranch, which comprises three massive ranch properties in West Texas, gained attention in late 2020 when it was put up for sale for the first time. Architectural Digest reported that the more than 266-acre combination of land had never been offered for sale in 150 years, but was listed at $341.7 million.
The Burnett family was the original owner dating back to 1870 when Samuel Burnett first established ownership there. The buyer of the property was listed as Yellowstone Creators Group, with the “face” of the transaction being the actor and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan is also co-creator of the Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone.
Did “Yellowstone” buy the 6666 Ranch?
For clarification, Yellowstone Creators Group, which is spearheaded by Sheridan, bought the 6666 Ranch, also called the Four Sixes Ranch. The screenwriter has included the ranch in parts of Yellowstone and has plans for a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666.
According to Sam Middleton of Chas. S. Middleton and Son LLC, “Sheridan is the face of the buyer group.” The plan at purchase time was for the new owners to continue running the working ranch and to keep employees on, Cowgirl Magazine reported.
“It’s all one deal, 266,000 acres with all three ranches...cattle, horses, equipment, furniture, brand, name, everything.”
Why did Taylor Sheridan purchase the 6666 Ranch?
Sheridan, who was raised in Texas, purchased everything within the ranches including the cattle, horses, equipment, and more. The purchase price of the combined properties hasn't been disclosed publicly, although the listing price for the 6666 Ranch was $341.7 million, according to Architectural Digest.
Sheridan said that buying the trio of ranch properties and maintaining the heritage of Texas ranching was essential. He said, “This legacy is so important to me I chose to highlight it in the upcoming season of ‘Yellowstone’ and will continue to further the legacy and preserve its operations in a manner consistent with that great vision.”
The 6666 Ranch includes three distinct properties.
Burnett owned the three ranch properties. His last surviving descendant, great-granddaughter Anne Burnett Windfohr Marion, passed away in 2020. Her will prompted the property to go up for sale. She said, “The most important thing that ever happened to me was growing up on that ranch.”
According to High Plains Journal, the ranch in Guthrie, Tex., has 142,372 acres in King County. Next, the Dixon Creek Ranch, located in Carson and Hutchison counties, is 114,455 acres. The third and final ranch, Frisco Creek, is 9,428 acres in Sherman County.
The Guthrie ranch was listed for $192.2 million, the Dixon Creek ranch for $137.3 million, and the Frisco Creek ranch for $12.2 million, Architectural Digest noted.
Yellowstone spinoffs are in the works.
Two spinoffs of the popular Yellowstone series are reportedly coming to Paramount+. According to Country Living, fans can expect a prequel of Yellowstone called 1883 to premiere on Dec. 19.
The other spinoff, entitled 6666, is expected to take place fully on the 6666 Ranch. Paramount+ said in a press release about the show, “The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.”