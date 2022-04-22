‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakout Wells Adams Is Game to Host the ABC Reality Show

Fans don’t know how much Wells Adams gets paid for Bachelor in Paradise — he hasn’t revealed his paycheck, as Distractify pointed out — but it’s clearly enough to keep Adams coming back for more seasons of the ABC reality show!

A radio DJ by trade, Adams rose to fame in 2016 as a fan-favorite contestant on The Bachelorette — another iteration of ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise — vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart in Season 12.