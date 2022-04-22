‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakout Wells Adams Is Game to Host the ABC Reality Show

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakout Wells Adams Is Game to Host the ABC Reality ShowBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 22 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Fans don’t know how much Wells Adams gets paid for Bachelor in Paradise — he hasn’t revealed his paycheck, as Distractify pointed out — but it’s clearly enough to keep Adams coming back for more seasons of the ABC reality show!
A radio DJ by trade, Adams rose to fame in 2016 as a fan-favorite contestant on The Bachelorette — another iteration of ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise — vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart in Season 12.
Adams only came in 8th place in that season, but he returned to TV as a Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 cast member that summer.
Since Paradise’s fourth season, Adams has been the show’s resident bartender. He had a larger role in Season 7, too, serving as master of ceremonies and interim host following Chris Harrison’s departure from the franchise. Now that Paradise is returning for Season 8, could Adams be a full-time host?
Adams was bummed not to be named "Bachelor" host.
Once Harrison departed Bachelor Nation following controversial comments about Bachelor winner Rachel Kirkconnell, producers started the search for a new host for The Bachelor, the franchise’s flagship show. They ultimately tapped former NFL quarterback Jessie Palmer, the lead of The Bachelor Season 5, for the job.
Talking to Us Weekly a couple of months later, Adams said he was “maybe a little bit” bummed he didn’t get the job. “But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision,” Adams, who’s engaged to Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland, said at the time. “I also know Jesse really well, I’ve worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I’m happy [for him].”
Wells Adams will do “whatever” for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8, including hosting.
ABC renewed Bachelor in Paradise for an eighth season earlier this month, inviting “breakout fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise” for “a second (or third) chance at finding love,” according to the logline. But the network didn’t reveal anything about who would host the season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety reported in September that the hosting plan for Paradise was “still in flux.”
Talking to On the Red Carpet in September, Adams said he’d do “whatever” he’s asked to do for future seasons of the show. “Whatever they want me to do, I’m ready to do it!” he said. “I’m not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants, I’ll go do it. If they want me to host the show, sure I’ll go do that, if they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I’ll go do that too. Whatever you guys want.”
And Adams told Us Weekly that he’s “just excited” to get back to Paradise. "It was so much fun to do this last season,” he said. “It was a return to normalcy because we had taken a year off … I wanna see more beautiful love stories unfold on a crab-infested beach.”