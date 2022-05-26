How Much Money Do Tattoo Artists Make? Salaries Vary Widely

Small tattoos that are under 2 inches big have an average price of $30–$100, while tattoos from 2–6 inches can range from $50–$450. Larger tattoos that are over 6 inches can cost $500–$4,000 or more. The cost for a full tattoo sleeve on an arm or leg will likely be in the thousand-dollar range. Color and type of ink used can also raise the price, depending on how colorful a customer wants a tattoo, and if they want an ink that’s non-toxic, vegan, etc.