Kat Von D Sued Over Unpaid Rent and Damage at Her Former Tattoo Shop

TMZ broke the news of the lawsuit on Monday, April 11. According to legal documents obtained by the website, the landlord of the property contends that Kat Von D owes more than $92,000 in rent and remodeling fees. The lawsuit also alleges that Kat von D removed ceiling tiles, painted the ceiling, removed wallpaper, and demolished a wall in the store.

The lawsuit comes amid much upheaval for the LA Ink alum, including her move to the Midwest and her exit from the makeup business.