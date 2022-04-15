Woman Goes Viral for Using Her Sugar Daddy as an Excuse to Get out of Jury Duty

If you didn’t know how much sugar daddies pay, you might now that a clip from the Parkland shooter’s penalty phase trial has gone viral—a clip in which a woman said she’d lose out on money from her sugar daddy if she had to serve on the trial.

The clip has shed more light on sugar daddies, who are typically older men who give money or gifts to their “sugar babies” in exchange for sex or companionship. Women say sugaring gives them financial independence, but the headlines are rife with stories of sugar arrangements gone bad.