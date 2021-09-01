Best Ways to Gradually Reduce Your Total Loan Cost

One method to reduce your monthly payment is to refinance your loan to take advantage of lower interest rates. If you think that your current lender's interest rate is too high, you can transfer the remaining principal amount to a bank or lender that has a lower interest rate.

You can use the balance transfer calculator to determine how much you can save by transferring your balance. Please keep in mind that this method usually comes with a transfer fee. If this is the case, the charge might reduce the amount of interest savings you anticipate.

For example, you borrowed $20,000 a year ago with a 5-year personal loan at an interest rate of 15 percent. You would save roughly $66 per month over the life of the loan if you refinance to a new 4-year personal loan with a 7 percent interest rate.