Harry and Linda Macklowe’s Post-Divorce Art Auction Gets a Record $922 Million

Harry and Linda publicly split in 2016, but it wasn’t until the end of 2018 that a judge issued a 64-page decision to end the former couple’s 14-month divorce trial, according to The Real Deal. Forbes reported in May 2022 that it had estimated the Macklowes’ fortune to be between $900 million and $1.1 billion in 2019, and because the judge in the divorce case split their fortune in half, both parties ended up with a net worth between $450 million and $550 million.