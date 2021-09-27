HR and Payroll Company Gusto Might Go Public in 2022

Gusto, a leading HR and payroll software provider, was founded in 2012. As Forbes reported, the company’s CEO Josh Reeves has been clear that Gusto doesn't intend to settle for an acquisition, but will likely go public in the near future.

Although details of the Gusto IPO like the number of shares to be offered, potential price range, and date to be listed publicly aren't known, investors might see Gusto enter the public markets sometime in 2022. The firm recently raised another $175 million in its Series E funding round, which brings it to a hefty valuation ahead of a potential IPO.

Gusto's history as a company

Gusto launched under the name ZenPayroll in 2012 and recently reached the milestone of serving 200,000 companies as its customers. The company’s services provide an all-in-one platform for HR, payroll, and benefits software, and its primary clientele are small and medium-sized businesses.

Gusto has tools for payroll including calculations of deductions and filings, direct deposit, and tax forms. It also offers tools for managing employee health benefits, automatic deductions, and 401(k) contributions. Hiring and onboarding tools are available as well.

Gusto made two acquisitions over the summer. The acquisition in June was for Ardius, which is a startup that helps automate tax compliance and focuses on R&D tax credits. In July, the company acquired Symmetry Software, which is a leader in payroll infrastructure technology.

The firm struggled initially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of Gusto’s small-business customers asked to defer payments. However, Gusto persevered and added a tool to help disburse PPP loans.