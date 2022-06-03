Don’t Expect Greta Thunberg to Make Money From Her Upcoming ‘The Climate Book’

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is more about “net zero emissions” than “net worth.” The 19-year-old has eschewed profits as she has worked to expose the climate crisis.

For example, Thunberg has donated proceeds from her previous books to charity, and she’ll likely do the same next year when The Climate Book comes out.

Penguin Press calls the upcoming book, due for release on February 14, 2023, an “essential tool” for anyone interested in saving the planet.