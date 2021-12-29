Venture Capitalist Gaby Goldberg Has a Web 3.0 Reading List for You

In September, at the height of NFTs and the slow introduction to the concept of the metaverse, Goldberg published an "open-sourced"—freely available for modification—reading list to share and follow the developments of the next iteration of the internet Web 3.0.

The reading list dates as far back as 2013, with a published paper from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, regarding Ethereum's whitepaper, to its latest addition from Rex Woodbury titled "When You Are The Investment."