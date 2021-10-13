Fomo Baby (FOMOBABY) Appears Attractive With 'Rebasing' Concept

Apparently, FOMOBABY is a "rebase" token, which is an element that has captured many people's attention in hopes to make a substantial return. "Hearing the community demands," the developers of FOMOBABY created an all-in-one contract that "will fulfill the community incentives and needs."

With its premise being a "fear of missing out," the rebase token FOMO has been "strategically" designed to keep the charts "green" since the rebasing feature yields an increase in price.