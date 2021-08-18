Fetch.ai’s (FET) Rising Use Cases Brighten Its Outlook

The Fetch.ai token has risen by more than 900 percent year-to-date. The token peaked at $0.82 in Mar. 2021, netting gains of around 1,500 percent for its investors in three months. FET then fell along with the broader crypto space in Jun. 2021, reaching a low of $0.2104 before recovering. Recently, FET's momentum has been strong thanks to improving crypto sentiment and FET-specific catalysts. What's Fetch.ai's price prediction for 2025?