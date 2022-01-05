Looks Like the Original "Joe Millionaire" Is Actually a Millionaire Now

After talking with Grushow, Marriott thought he’d have some sort of future with Fox. “I was happy, not because I thought they were gonna make me Magnum, P.I. But I thought, ‘At least if they need someone to sweep up a set, I’ll be there,’ because they basically plucked me out of a life I knew and made me a household name,” he said. “But, man, two weeks after that little speech, they took my lot pass and I was out in front of the Fox studios with the door slammed in my face. It was that quick.”