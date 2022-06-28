‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Says She Can’t Afford $2.2 Million Tax Bill
Reality TV fans are buzzing about Erika Jayne’s taxes, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed she couldn’t afford to pay the $2.2 million she allegedly owes in California state taxes.
“I’d love to know her inner thoughts when she sits next to [RHOBH costar] Diana [Jenkins], whose jewelry around her neck and on her hands could pay off her debt twice over,” one fan tweeted earlier this month.
Another Twitter user, meanwhile, took a more sympathetic approach, writing, “Sending my love and prayers to Erika.”
And to that, a third person tweeted, “Maybe you can pay her bills for her, too.”
What did Erika Jayne say about her taxes?
Jayne addressed her financial situation in a declaration filed in Los Angeles County earlier this month and obtained by People. In that filing, the reality TV star claimed she can’t pay the $2,226,985.77 in taxes that she allegedly didn’t pay to California in 2019.
“I am in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant,” she writes in the document, per People. “I do not have the ability to pay the [California Franchise Tax Board] tax bill.”
The “Roller Coaster” singer’s money issues are well documented. In November 2020, she filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi, and less than a month later, a lawsuit accused the couple of embezzling money from the families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash to fund the couple’s “lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” as People recaps. In January 2022, Jayne was dismissed from the lawsuit against Girardi, according to Page Six.
How much does Erika Jayne earn per episode?
The New York Times reported in October 2021 that Jayne was likely earning more than $600,000 for appearing in the 11th season of RHOBH. If she did indeed pull in $600,000 for that 24-episode season, then she would have made $25,000 per episode.
Sizable as that paycheck may be, The Real Housewives of New York’s Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss have reportedly raked in more money for seasons of their respective shows. According to Honey, Frankel earned $1 million, Giudice earned $1 million, Judge earned $1.2 million, and Burruss earned $2 million.
Does Erika Jayne have money?
Jayne has a net worth of $5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. She has the lowest net worth of her Beverly Hills Season 12 costars, according to the same site, which reports Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth is $8 million, Lisa Rinna’s is $10 million, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s is $30 million, Sutton Stracke’s is $50 million, Dorit Kemsley’s is $50 million, Kyle Richards’ is $100 million, and Diana Jenkins’ is $300 million.
Erika Jayne
Reality TV star, singer, actress
Net worth: $5 million (reported)
Erika Girardi is a singer and actress who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, having joined the Bravo reality series in 2015.
Birthdate: July 10, 1971
Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.
Spouses: Thomas Zizzo (m. 1991, div. 1996), Thomas Girardi (m. 2000, sep. 2020)
Children: Thomas Zizzo Jr. (b. 1993)