Michael Keaton Tackles the Opioid Crisis in David-and-Goliath Miniseries ‘Dopesick’

Dr. Samuel Finnix isn’t a real person , but he might as well be. As Rolling Stone reports, Michael Keaton’s character in the new Hulu miniseries Dopesick is a fictional composite, meaning he could represent any number of doctors who have gotten caught up in the opioid crisis .

In the eight-part series—which premieres on Hulu on Oct. 13—Finnix is a country doctor living and working in Finch Creek, a fictional mining town in Virginia. He has doubts about OxyContin , but a sales pitch from a Purdue Pharma rep changes his mind, and he starts prescribing the opioid to his patients. “These people, my people, trusted me,” Finnix confesses in the trailer. “I can’t believe how many of them are dead now.”

Keaton says ‘Dopesick’ exposes “white-collar America and its guilt”

Dopesick depicts how Purdue Pharma marketed OxyContin as being addictive to less than 1 percent of users, as the trailer shows. And in a recent interview with Parade, Keaton said Dopesick is a "David-and-Goliath story” that “shines a light on white-collar America and its guilt.”

Article continues below advertisement

He went on: “If you really look at the exponential damage often done by white-collar crime, compared to some kid … a kid out in the country selling a bag of weed to maybe help pay his rent, or maybe just put a few bucks in his pocket because he wants to go see something … how do you even compare the two? And that is clearer now, I think.”

Article continues below advertisement