How Donny Deutsch Built His Estimated $200-Million Net Worth

How Donny Deutsch Built His Estimated $200-Million Net WorthBy Ambrish Shah
Nov. 11 2021, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Donny Deutsch is an American advertising executive and a television personality. He's the former chairman of Deutsch Inc., an advertising company.
Deutsch is famous for hosting CNBC's talk show, The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch. Here's a look at his net worth, personal life, and career.
Donny Deutsch’s net worth
Deutsch's estimated net worth is about $200 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. There's no information about his income or salary.
Donny Deutsch’s personal life
Deutsch was born on Nov. 22, 1957, in Hollis Hills, N.Y., to David and Francine Deutsch. In 1969, his father founded a marketing communications agency called David Deutsch Associates, presently known as Deutsch Inc.
Deutsch married Stacy Josloff in 2001, but they parted four years later. He was then in a relationship with a former girlfriend, Amanda Zacharia. Amanda gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in 2007. Deutsch has two other daughters as well, named Chelsey and London.
Donny Deutsch’s education
Deutsch went to Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village. He attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania after finishing high school. Shortly after graduating from college, his first television appearance was as a participant on the game show Match Game. Deutsch won the $5,000 celebrity match against Betty White.
Donny Deutsch’s career
Deutsch began his career by joining his father’s advertising agency, David Deutsch Associates, in 1983. In 1989, Deutsch became chairman of the company after his father handed him complete control. Donny sold the company to Interpublic Group of Companies for $265 million in 2000.
From 2004 to 2008, Deutsch hosted CNBC's The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch. Along with that, he appeared as a regular guest on MSNBC’s morning talk show Morning Joe. He also appeared on several television shows, including NBC’s Today Show and reality-television series The Apprentice.
In 2010, Deutsch was a regular anchor on MSNBC but was removed after he criticized a co-worker, Keith Olbermann. In 2013, Deutsch hosted a new CNN show, The Point, which was canceled in just one week after data analytics company Nielson found that the show had just 268,000 views. Deutsch has also written two books, including the famous Often Wrong, Never in Doubt: Unleash the Business Rebel Within.
Deutsch’s real estate
Deutsch paid $21 million for a five-story building in New York City and spent another $20 million on renovating it in 2006. He also bought a $30 million mansion in New York's East Hampton Village. In 2014, Deutsch was forced to pay a 4 percent commission to broker Edward Petrie for the 2010 sale of his home in the Hamptons.