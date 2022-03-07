Despite What the Movies Say, Life Insurance Usually Covers Death by Suicide

Another circumstance that could prevent an insurer from distributing benefits in the event of suicide is if they rule the policyholder withheld known information about their medical condition, including mental health diagnoses like depression or substance abuse issues. While some policies don't require that policyholders report on their health after the initial purchase of their policy, others do and may withhold benefits if there's documented evidence that the deceased sought treatment or received a diagnosis for a mental disorder that contributed to their death.