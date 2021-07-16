Doc Spartan Went From $56k to $1.7 Million in Sales After ‘Shark Tank’

Entrepreneurs Dale King and Renee Wallace pitched their Doc Spartan Combat-Ready Ointment on Shark Tank in February 2017. Since then, the business seems to have boomed. In fact, they’ve even ventured out into other product lines.

Doc Spartan's net worth isn’t readily available online, but a Season 12 update revealed that the company had reaped $1.7 million in sales at the time, according to Shark Tank Tales.