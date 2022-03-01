The U.S. Doesn't Own Greenland — But There Was a Time Some Claimed It Did

It's important to point out that these explorers were likely preceded by Inuit inhabitants of the island. Like many territories claimed by Europeans over the past several centuries, Greenland has an indigenous population who have inhabited it for millennia. Currently, while the island is a territory of Denmark, it has taken increasing steps toward autonomy since 1953. Greenland has its own prime minister and parliament. Its relationship to the kingdom is closer to Canada's relationship to the British Commonwealth than it is to, say, Puerto Rico's relationship to the United States.