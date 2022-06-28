David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million by Injured Former Vlog Squad Member

In the lawsuit, Wittek claimed he suffered “a myriad of injuries” while filming a YouTube video in which he swung from a rope attached to an excavator in Provo, Utah, in June 2020, according to a court filing cited by People.

The filing also alleges that Dobrik operated the excavator at “unsafe speeds” and that Wittek collided with the excavator after Dobrik abruptly slowed the spinning motion.