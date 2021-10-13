Do Crypto Loans Without Collateral Exist? Where to Look

Crypto natives are familiar with crypto loans since they serve as the backbone of open lending protocols without any viable alternatives. Since crypto aims to be "trustless," loans tend to be over-collateralized. Over-collateralization highlights one of the barriers for those who might want to enter the space—not having the initial capital to provide collateral to take out a loan.

Uncollateralized crypto loans are seen as one of DeFi's missing elements. They're speculated to be a crucial step in providing accessibility to crypto lending to most of the world.

First, Goldfinch is one platform to keep an eye on. It aims to unlock one the the "biggest missing pieces of DeFi"—loans without collateral. Aave uniquely implements a lending protocol that offers semi-collateralized loans, partially solving the issue of "over" collateralization.