How Condoleezza Rice Made Her Estimated $12 Million Net Worth

How Condoleezza Rice Made Her Estimated $12 Million Net WorthBy Jennifer Farrington
Oct. 18 2021, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Condoleezza Rice is an American politician who is often recognized for her various accomplishments, including her role as Secretary of State (2005–2009) to former U.S. President George W. Bush. Rice has an estimated net worth of $12 million.
Condoleezza Rice
Politician and Educator
Net worth: $12 million
Condoleezza Rice is widely known for her role in politics but is also recognized as an educator. Between her working as a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and serving as a member of Dropbox’s Board of Directors, Rice has certainly put herself in many successful positions, helping her grow her net worth to be what it is today.
Birthdate: November 14, 1954
Birthplace: Birmingham, Ala.
Education:
Bachelors’ degree in international relations
Master’s degree in economics
Doctorate in international studies
Political Affiliation: Republican Party
Marriage Status: Unmarried
Children: 0
A little history on Condoleezza Rice and how she acquired a net worth of $12 million
First, Rice started her college education at an early age. When she was just 15 years old, she entered the University of Denver where she studied international relations and earned a bachelor’s degree. She later earned a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and returned to the University of Denver where she obtained a doctorate in international studies.
Rice succeeds Colin Powell for Secretary of State role
With her wealth of knowledge, Rice landed prominent political roles, including serving as the first African-American woman to serve as Secretary of State. During her time assuming the role of Secretary of State, Rice assisted with negotiating “several agreements in the Middle East” and a “ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.”
Rice was nominated for Secretary of State by George W. Bush in 2004 and succeeded the late Colin Powell for the role in 2005. Powell was the first African American to serve as Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.
On Oct. 18, NBC News reported that Powell passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Given Rice’s role in politics, she and other politicians commented on his passing. Rice said, “Today our nation mourns the passing of a truly great man. Colin Powell spent the entirety of his life in service to his country. He was a trusted colleague and a dear friend through some very challenging times.”
Condoleezza Rice’s paid accomplishments
Rice’s estimated net worth of $12 million is calculated using her past and previous salaries along with what she owns in Dropbox stock. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rice is earning an annual salary of $305,000 from Stanford University. Rice currently works as the Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Rice reportedly earned a $405,000 salary while serving on the board of Dropbox, which is a file hosting service that offers cloud storage among other things. On March 23, 2021, Rice notified the Board of Directors of Dropbox Inc. that “she will not stand for re-election at [the] 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.” Rice reportedly earned “$105,000 as her base salary and $300,000 [in] equity.”
Does Condoleezza Rice own Dropbox stock?
Rice’s net worth reportedly includes the $4 million she owns in Dropbox stock. As of October 18, 2021, Dropbox stock is selling for $30 per share. Dropbox went public in March 2018 with shares starting at $28. Rice allegedly “sold $1 million while being elected to the board.”
In addition to earning profits from Dropbox stock, Rice’s Palo Alto home contributes to her net worth. In 2017, The Los Angeles Times reported that Rice sold her property for $2.3 million, although it was listed with a price tag of $2.35 million. She initially paid $550,000 for the property.