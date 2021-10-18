How Condoleezza Rice Made Her Estimated $12 Million Net Worth

Condoleezza Rice is an American politician who is often recognized for her various accomplishments, including her role as Secretary of State (2005–2009) to former U.S. President George W. Bush . Rice has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Condoleezza Rice is widely known for her role in politics but is also recognized as an educator. Between her working as a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and serving as a member of Dropbox’s Board of Directors, Rice has certainly put herself in many successful positions, helping her grow her net worth to be what it is today.

First, Rice started her college education at an early age. When she was just 15 years old, she entered the University of Denver where she studied international relations and earned a bachelor’s degree. She later earned a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and returned to the University of Denver where she obtained a doctorate in international studies.

Rice succeeds Colin Powell for Secretary of State role

With her wealth of knowledge, Rice landed prominent political roles, including serving as the first African-American woman to serve as Secretary of State. During her time assuming the role of Secretary of State, Rice assisted with negotiating “several agreements in the Middle East” and a “ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.”

Rice was nominated for Secretary of State by George W. Bush in 2004 and succeeded the late Colin Powell for the role in 2005. Powell was the first African American to serve as Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

