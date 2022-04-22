Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Has an Impressive Net Worth, Like His Famous Clients

Appleton has been very open about coming out later in life, in 2009, and is the proud father of two kids — Kitty-Blu and Billy Appleton — with his former partner Katie Katon.

"I guess it was kind of just when I realized. I have two kids and I thought that was the direction I was going in. Realizing then was just my time. Some people know straight away, I didn’t and it took me a minute to understand that and accept that and then come out," he told the outlet. "It was also really important to me that the kids were comfortable before I expressed that, and that they understood and were in a good place. It was just time. Everybody has their story and mine was later on."