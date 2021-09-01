At 50% Below Its Peak, Is Celo a Good Buy?

If you’ve been seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode , Celo might have caught your attention. The altcoin surged to an all-time high above $10 but then pulled back to about $6. Where does Celo's price prediction place the crypto by 2025?

Many investors have become rich from cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin boasting lifetime returns of 80,000,000 percent. Ethereum and Dogecoin have also delivered impressive returns for investors.

The main focus for Celo is expanding global financial inclusion to presently unbanked people. It aims to achieve this by partnering with developers to make DeFi products easily accessible on smartphones.

Celo, an Ethereum-type blockchain, is used by developers to build and run blockchain apps. It's becoming popular with DeFi app developers. Celo’s founding team comprises people from Google, Visa, The World Bank, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Harvard University.

Happening tomorrow! Join Markus Franke @CeloOrg on Sept 2nd for a course that will lay the groundwork for better understanding the current research and activity around stablecoins. Register here: https://t.co/u2MpMFpjRq pic.twitter.com/mdAP9Lya1Z

Celo’s rebound also comes after the project announced an event for Sep. 2 that will focus on understanding stablecoins. Aiming to become a platform for creating and hosting stablecoins, Celo already has its own stablecoin, Celo Dollar (CUSD).

The move to take profits after a surge is common in cryptocurrencies. Some investors may take advantage of the ensuing pullback to accumulate the cheaper crypto.

Although Celo has pulled back about 50 percent from its $10 all-time high reached on Aug. 30, it still boasts gains of more than 160 percent in 2021. The crypto hit its peak after Celo announced its DeFi for the People initiative . The token briefly fell in early trading on Sep. 1 as investors booked profit after the surge.

Is Celo crypto a good long-term investment?

Investors who went long on Bitcoin and Ethereum have every reason to be happy. Although Bitcoin has pulled back from its peak, a $1,000 investment during the flagship crypto’s early years would be worth more than $60 million now. Ethereum's lifetime returns stand at more than 100,000 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

Celo’s prospects have brightened with the launch of the DeFi for the People program. The initiative will see many top Ethereum DeFi projects built on Celo's platform, including Aave, Graph, PoolTogether, and Chainlink.

If you’re looking for the next Ethereum, Celo may be a strong candidate to consider. With a fixed supply, it might appeal to investors wanting to steer clear of inflation. There are about 300 million Celo coins circulating presently, and the maximum supply is 1 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Y’all wanted DeFi summer 2.0? Well it’s here, but at much larger scale and multichain.



First Matic with its $40M incentive program (1% of supply)



Then Avalanche with $180M (now worth ~$450M)



Today Fantom and Celo with $300M and $100M, respectively.



Solana and Terra next? — Ryan Watkins (@RyanWatkins_) August 30, 2021