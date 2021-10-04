Carlos Watson's Net Worth Might Be Enough to Save Ozy Media

Ozy Media investors and advertisers rushed to jump ship last week from the scandal-ridden company. However, CEO and co-founder Carlos Watson said that he will keep Ozy Media afloat. With Watson’s net worth estimated in the millions, he might need that money to keep the ship sailing.

Watson’s net worth is estimated at between $4 million and $7 million, according to the website Biography Daily .

Ozy Media lies were exposed.

Ozy Media became the center of controversy last week after The New York Times reported on numerous lies told by Watson and his business partner Samir Rao. The New York Times reported on Sept. 26 that Rao impersonated a YouTube executive during a February conference call with potential investor Goldman Sachs, which was considering investing $40 million.

Watson also reportedly lied when he claimed that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had invested in his company, CNBC reported on Sept. 30. The Osbourne’s didn’t invest in the company but were given stock in it after they sued in 2017 over the name of the company’s annual music festival, Ozy Fest, CNBC reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Another alleged lie involved the production of “The Carlos Watson Show.” When Watson and Ozy Media hired longtime television producer Brad Bessey to be the executive producer on the show, Bessey was told that the show would appear on the cable television network A&E, the Times reported on Sept. 30. Bessey soon discovered that the claims were false and resigned. The show was released on YouTube instead.

As the Ozy scandals snowballed, more employees resigned including Katty Kay, former BBC anchor, and billionaire investor Marc Lasry, the chairman of the company.