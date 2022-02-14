Carl Icahn’s Portfolio: What Companies Has the Billionaire Invested In?

The doc, Icahn: The Restless Billionaire shows how this “Lone Wolf of Wall Street” became one of the richest and most influential people in business. Icahn has built up a fortune in the range of $16.7 billion, according to Forbes, and he has been at the “forefront of some of the most legendary business deals of our times,” as HBO adds.

Ahead of the documentary, here’s what we know about Icahn’s portfolio.