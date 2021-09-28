Cardano Blockchain To Power a New Humanoid Robot Named Grace

Humanoids, still a new concept to some people, could help researchers in all sectors. We’ve seen the movies where robots come to life, run, walk, and make other movements. Now it’s become a reality, as AI (artificial intelligence) and robotics companies are developing projects that can change the way we interact with technology. Awakening Health is one company that plans to use robotics for health purposes, using the Cardano blockchain to power it.

Boston Dynamics was one of the first companies to capture the world’s attention with its robotics technology. First, there was Spot, a robodog, then Atlas, a humanoid robot that could perform a variety of advanced movements, including running and jumping. But even though the engineering company’s robots were impressive, they didn’t have the facial features of a human.

Hanson Robotics made headlines in 2016 when it unveiled pictures of its humanoid project, Sophia. Sophia had various skin features and facial expressions, but more importantly, it could interact with humans, allowing businesses to practice research with the robot. In 2021, Sophia is available for research, academic, and B2B practices. And by 2022, Hanson Robotics plans to introduce Grace, a robotic nursing assistant.

Source: Awakening Health

What's Awakening Health and the Grace humanoid? Founded in 2020, Awakening Health Limited is a joint venture between Hanson Robotics and SingularityNET, a decentralized marketplace for AI solutions. SingularityNet announced its partnership with Cardano in Jan. 2021, switching from an Ethereum's blockchain to Cardano's. So, it made sense for Awakening Health’s Grace robot to use Cardano's blockchain technology. Since switching to the Cardano blockchain, SingularityNet has become the third-largest project on the Cardano ecosystem. Article continues below advertisement Awakening Health looks to improve the biomedical and healthcare spaces with AI and robots. Grace will be the venture’s first AI-powered robot, which is being built for engaging with the elderly. The humanoid has the physical appearance of a healthcare worker, speaks English and Korean, and can execute tasks that nursing assistants typically do. Grace is also built to detect and express human emotion, which can be great for older adults who are limited to visitations. The robot is very different from the Tesla bot, as Grace is specifically made for the health sector. The Cardano blockchain will improve Grace’s performance, allowing it to process biodata faster. Article continues below advertisement TOP PROJECTS IN CARDANO ECOSYSTEM BY VOLUME ‼



