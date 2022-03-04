Should You Pay Personal Taxes From Your Business Account? Probably Not

LLCs (limited liability companies) are pass-through entities. This means that any income that comes through the LLC passes through to the owners at the end of each calendar year. The owners then pay personal taxes on that income. The LLC doesn't directly pay taxes. If the LLC operates with a sole member, the owner can use either their personal or business account to pay taxes since there isn't another individual at the company who will be filing a personal tax return. If the LLC has employees, the owner should reallocate estimated quarterly taxes to a personal account.