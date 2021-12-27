Can I Claim My Newborn on My Taxes? Burning Question for New Parents

Another exception to the IRS residency rule is if the unfortunate happens and your child dies during the year. According to the IRS, a child who was born or died during the year is treated as having lived with you more than half the year if your home was the child's home more than half the time they were alive during the year. For example, if the child died four months after being born and lived with you for at least two months, you can still claim them on your taxes.