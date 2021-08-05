BeyondSpring (BYSI) Stock Is a Good Investment, Wait for Better Price

On Aug. 4, BeyondSpring reported encouraging clinical trial results for plinabulin. The company said that the Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial reached its primary endpoint of increasing overall survival (OS), along with key secondary endpoints like improving overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival rate (PFS), and the significant reduction in incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.

The combination of plinabulin plus docetaxel showcased a significant survival benefit compared to docetaxel alone to treat second-line and third-line non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the press release, BeyondSpring’s CEO Dr. Lan Huang said that “the strong results from DUBLIN-3 further validate our conviction that plinabulin, as an immune anti-cancer agent, has the potential to be a cornerstone therapy for many solid tumors.”