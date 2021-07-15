Is CND Stock a Buy Before Its Merger With Circle (CRCL)?

Through the merger, Circle will receive $276 million as SPAC cash in trust and $415 million in PIPE investments. The deal values Circle at close to $4.5 billion. In May 2021, Circle raised $440 million in a fundraising round involving big industry names like FTX, Digital Currency Group, and Fidelity Management and Research Company. This was one of the largest private funding rounds in crypto history. In April, another stablecoin issuer Paxos was valued at $2.4 billion after raising a $300 million Series D. After the merger gets completed, the combined company will start trading on NYSE under the ticker symbol "CRCL." The merger is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2021.