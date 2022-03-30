Dr. Brené Brown Net Worth: Author and Researcher Makes Millions

Brown is poised to appear on Thursday, March 31 on The Today Show with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Brown will be talking about her new HBO docuseries that is based on her book Atlas of the Heart. The show is launching on HBO Max the same day and, according to Brown, covers “30 of the 87 emotions and experiences that are covered in the book, as well as an actionable framework for meaningful connection.”