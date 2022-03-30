Dr. Brené Brown Net Worth: Author and Researcher Makes Millions

Dr. Brené Brown Net Worth: Author and Researcher Makes MillionsBy Rachel Curry
Mar. 30 2022, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
American author and researcher Dr. Brené Brown is still going strong. The evidence? Her latest project is a TV show on HBO Max that transforms her book Atlas of the Heart into a docuseries. With decades of recognition for her research on shame, vulnerability, and leadership, her net worth seems to follow suit.
Brené Brown
Author, Academic, Podcast Host, Researcher, Speaker
Net worth: $5 million
Dr. Brené Brown is an American research professor, lecturer, author, and podcast host. She focuses her research on shame, vulnerability, and leadership. Brown became famous after a 2010 TED talk that was widely viewed. She has written six New York Times best-sellers, hosts two podcasts, and filmed a lecture for Netflix.
- Birth place: San Antonio, Texas
- Birth year: 1965
- Education: Bachelor's and Master's degrees in social work from University of Texas at Austin, Doctorate in social work philosophy from University of Houston
- Spouse: Steve Alley (married 1994)
- Children: Ellen and Charlie Alley
While Brown isn't totally transparent about her earnings as an academic, author, and now TV show creator, an estimation of her net worth puts her assets in the millions. Here’s how Brown got here and a glimpse into what her pockets look like.
Dr. Brené Brown preps to push new HBO docuseries based on her book.
Brown is poised to appear on Thursday, March 31 on The Today Show with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Brown will be talking about her new HBO docuseries that is based on her book Atlas of the Heart. The show is launching on HBO Max the same day and, according to Brown, covers “30 of the 87 emotions and experiences that are covered in the book, as well as an actionable framework for meaningful connection.”
The book Atlas of the Heart advertises itself as a framework for meaningful connection, and the TV show aims to serve a similar role.
Brené Brown's success has been a lifelong journey.
Brown isn't just any author. She’s a six-time #1 New York Times bestselling author. A San Antonio, Tex. native, she has a doctorate in social work and has dedicated her career to breaking down issues of shame, vulnerability, and more.
Amid her success from bestselling books like Braving the Wilderness and Dare to Lead, Brown remains in academia, where she holds the Huffington Foundation Endowed Chair at the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work.
Brown is also into public speaking (including a Netflix special event called The Call to Courage), podcasting, and business leadership. She's CEO of The Daring Way, which offers professional training and certification programs.
Despite some criticism about Brown’s limited approach to racism and privilege (using empathy to combat systemic violence), the researcher and author has been largely successful—and her assets have followed.
What does Brené Brown’s net worth look like?
Brown is estimated to be worth upwards of $5 million, although that figure could be higher given a recent successful book and a brand-new HBO Max docuseries. With numerous revenue streams—books, a podcast, a company, and university contracts, among others—it’s no wonder Brown has managed to uplift her net worth to millionaire status.
For speaking engagements, Brown charges around $200,000, but she does admit to doing about half of them pro bono. For this generosity, plus her continued release of new work, many of Brown’s fans are appreciative.