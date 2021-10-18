Logo
Home > Net Worth
Betty Lynn
Source: Andy Griffith Museum Facebook

Betty Lynn Had a Los Angeles Home but Lived in Mount Airy

By

Oct. 18 2021, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

Betty Lynn died in Oct. 2021. The actress starred in The Andy Griffith Show as Thelma Lou, the girlfriend of deputy sheriff Barney Fife. What was Lynn’s net worth? Where did the actress live, and was she married?

Article continues below advertisement

Betty Lynn

American actress and star in The Andy Griffith Show as Barney Fife’s girlfriend Thelma Lou.

Net worth: $3 million

Betty Lynn was an American actress who starred in several films. She became popular after playing the role of Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou in The Andy Griffith Show in 1960s. She received several awards and honors.

Birth date: August 29, 1926

Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

Birth name: Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn

Mother: Elizabeth Ann Lynn, singer

Education: Kansas City Conservatory of Music

The Andy Griffith Museum in North Carolina announced the death of Lynn on Oct. 16, saying she died after a short illness. The popular actress behind the Thelma Lou character was born on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Mo.

Article continues below advertisement

Betty Lynn built a net worth of $3 million from a successful Hollywood career

Lynn had a fortune estimated at $3 million, a result of many years of a successful acting career. In addition to films, the actress appeared on television and radio shows. For her role as Thelma Lou in The Andy Griffith Show, Lynn earned just $500 per show because she never had a contract. She appeared in 26 episodes of Andy Griffith’s popular sitcom.

betty lynn
Source: Neill McNeill WGHP FOX 8 Facebook
Article continues below advertisement

Lynn began her career on radio, singing, and doing drama from the age of 5. At the age of 18, she joined United Service Organizations (USO) entertainment and went on to perform in many shows for troops. The USO tours took Lynn to China, Burma, and India. The appearance in Broadway comedy Park Avenue led to Lynn being signed by Fox, and she went on to star on several films.

Lynn’s successful acting career not only brought her money but also earned her several honors. In 2007, she was inducted into the Missouri Walk of Fame. In 2016, she received the highest civilian honor in North Carolina, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She also won many awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Betty Lynn was never married but she was once engaged

In the film Return to Mayberry, Lynn’s character Thelma Lou got married to Barney Fife. In real-life, however, Lynn was never got married although she was once engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did actress Betty Lynn live and who were her parents?

Lynn lived in a retirement home in Mount Airy, N.C. She had a home in Los Angeles before moving to Mount Airy. At her Los Angeles home, the actress lived with her mother and grandparents.

Lynn’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Lynn, was a singer. Elizabeth mother taught her daughter also to sing, even taking her to the Kansas City Conservatory of Music. Little is known about Lynn’s father, except that he divorced Elizabeth when Betty was only 5. With the father not there, Lynn’s grandfather, George Andrew Lynn, helped raise her. Apart from the Los Angeles house the actress bought in 1950s, little is known about Lynn’s net worth.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.