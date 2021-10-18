What’s Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth?

Benjamin Roethlisberger is a professional American football player in the National Football League (NFL). He is known as "Big Ben" for his enormous body mass.

Roethlisberger is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers . He was named Offensive First of the Year after his rookie season in 2004. Here's a look at Roethlisberger's net worth, salary, personal life, and career.

Roethlisberger’s estimated net worth is about $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, whose highest-paid athletes have an annual salary of $23 million. In 2019, Roethlisberger re-signed a $68 million contract with the Steelers, including a $37 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was born on March 2, 1982, in Lima, Ohio. He's the son of Kenneth Todd Roethlisberger and Ida Jane Foust. Roethlisberger’s father was a former pitcher and quarterback at Georgia Tech. Roethlisberger also has two siblings, Carlee and Bob Roethlisberger. Since 2011, Roethlisberger has been married to Ashley Harlan, a physician assistant. The couple has three children.

Ben Roethlisberger’s career

From 2001 to 2003, Roethlisberger was a member of the Miami University football team. During his college career, he threw for 10,829 passing yards and 80 touchdowns. On Aug. 4, 2004, Roethlisberger signed a six-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $22.26 million in salaries and bonuses, and an additional $17.73 million in incentives after being picked by the Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft.

When two of the Steelers' first-choice quarterbacks were injured, Roethlisberger stepped in as the team's starter. His performance was impressive during the debut season, and he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year unanimously.

Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl in 2005, defeating the Seattle Seahawks. He began slowly in 2006 after a motorcycle injury during the off-season. Roethlisberger subsequently suffered a concussion midway through the season before ending the season with a win over the Bengals. Roethlisberger made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. He signed a new ten-year, $102-million deal with the Steelers in 2008, stating that he intended to retire as a Steeler. The same year, Roethlisberger led the team to another Super Bowl win.

Roethlisberger performed well over the next few years but was unable to win another Super Bowl. He's known for his efficient passing, large number of passing yards, and good passing completion rate. Roethlisberger is also known for playing outside the passing pocket, which he refers to as "backyard football."