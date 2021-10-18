What’s Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth?By Ambrish Shah
Oct. 18 2021, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Benjamin Roethlisberger is a professional American football player in the National Football League (NFL). He is known as "Big Ben" for his enormous body mass.
Ben Roethlisberger
Quarterback
Net worth: $100 million (estimated and unconfirmed)
Ben Roethlisberger is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League (NFL).
Birthdate: Mar. 2, 1982
Birthplace: Lima, Ohio
Nationality: American
Partner: Ashley Harlan
Education: Miami University
Roethlisberger is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named Offensive First of the Year after his rookie season in 2004. Here's a look at Roethlisberger's net worth, salary, personal life, and career.
Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth
Roethlisberger’s estimated net worth is about $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, whose highest-paid athletes have an annual salary of $23 million. In 2019, Roethlisberger re-signed a $68 million contract with the Steelers, including a $37 million signing bonus.
Ben Roethlisberger’s personal life
Roethlisberger was born on March 2, 1982, in Lima, Ohio. He's the son of Kenneth Todd Roethlisberger and Ida Jane Foust. Roethlisberger’s father was a former pitcher and quarterback at Georgia Tech. Roethlisberger also has two siblings, Carlee and Bob Roethlisberger. Since 2011, Roethlisberger has been married to Ashley Harlan, a physician assistant. The couple has three children.
Ben Roethlisberger’s education
In 2012, Roethlisberger graduated from Miami University with a bachelor of science in education degree.
Ben Roethlisberger’s career
From 2001 to 2003, Roethlisberger was a member of the Miami University football team. During his college career, he threw for 10,829 passing yards and 80 touchdowns. On Aug. 4, 2004, Roethlisberger signed a six-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $22.26 million in salaries and bonuses, and an additional $17.73 million in incentives after being picked by the Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft.
When two of the Steelers' first-choice quarterbacks were injured, Roethlisberger stepped in as the team's starter. His performance was impressive during the debut season, and he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year unanimously.
Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl in 2005, defeating the Seattle Seahawks. He began slowly in 2006 after a motorcycle injury during the off-season. Roethlisberger subsequently suffered a concussion midway through the season before ending the season with a win over the Bengals. Roethlisberger made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. He signed a new ten-year, $102-million deal with the Steelers in 2008, stating that he intended to retire as a Steeler. The same year, Roethlisberger led the team to another Super Bowl win.
Roethlisberger performed well over the next few years but was unable to win another Super Bowl. He's known for his efficient passing, large number of passing yards, and good passing completion rate. Roethlisberger is also known for playing outside the passing pocket, which he refers to as "backyard football."
Ben Roethlisberger’s investments and endorsements
Roethlisberger has reportedly signed endorsement deals with Fanatics, Nike, Upper Deck, and Panini. He earns an estimated $1 million each year just from endorsements. Roethlisberger also has his own barbecue sauce, Big Ben's BBQ, and has also invested around $11 million in NeoLight, a medical equipment startup. Roethlisberger enjoys spending time in large houses and driving around in fast vehicles, generally living a very fancy lifestyle.