Axie Infinity's In-Game Token Hits Another All-Time High Amid Staking

Currently, there doesn't seem to be any opposition to the top p2e (play-to-earn) blockchain game, Axie Infinity . Over the last week, the in-game token Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) jumped 135 percent as developers released the AXS staking dashboard. AXS staking is a newly added feature to the mobile game to reward community members who hold a "long-term" mindset on Axie Infinity. With its continuous upwards trend, many people wonder what AXS staking is all about.

Staying true to its ethos, Axie Infinity wants to be the "first game truly owned and operated by the community that plays it."

More than that, players will be able to earn AXS when playing and participating in different games and events in the Axie Universe and community. Currently, the token has jumped approximately 40 percent overnight. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $143.95 from a modest $48.12 just a month ago.

Designed in collaboration with Delphi Digital, Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are ERC-20 governance tokens for the "Axie Universe." The primary goal and function of AXS is to "align the incentives between the players of the game and the developers" and it will operate in two ways. AXS operates to reward players who interact with the game while simultaneously incentivizing them to hold their tokens to redeem additional rewards. AXS also enables the decentralization of ownership and governance in Axie Infinity.

How does AXS staking work?

Staking is often a mechanism used to reward holders who stake the token as the tokens are locked and will accumulate yield. In this way, users and players are incentivized to hold and accumulate as much AXS as possible to receive a higher return of AXS.

Source: Axie Infinity

To sum up the staking mechanism, the amount of AXS awarded to players is proportional to the total amount of tokens staked in the pool and the total amount one has locked. In the first month alone, Axie Infinity will give out 2 million AXS worth of staking rewards.

According to the Axie Infinity staking dashboard, there are currently 12,449,919 AXS valued at $1.83 billion at current prices. There's a rather large APY of 189 percent with a total of 64,516 AXS given as daily rewards. It's important to note that the APY is variable and will decrease the amount of AXS considerably that will continue to be staked since users are allowed to re-stake their rewards every 24 hours.