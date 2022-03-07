Her intern role evolved over time, and soon she was promoted to Head of Launch in 2011. In 2016, Geidt was named head of operations for the company's Advanced Technologies Group. By that time, Uber was valued at over $50 billion.

"Once I got hired, I just worked really hard. I didn’t sleep, I was just constantly trying to prove my relevance. All I could think was, 'I will find a role and a way to be useful to you guys,'" she told The Muse. "I would get there before everyone and stay late. I still think of Uber as kind of my residency—my non-stop work—and I love it. But at the time, I was just trying to hang on until they saw how important I could be for this company."